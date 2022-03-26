Ukraine announced to the U.S. the updated needs of the AFU, not a single position was said: "No, it is impossible," - Reznikov

Ukraine presented the U.S. updated needs of the AFU during a meeting between Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Warsaw.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov, Censor.NET with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

"We had a very good conversation, we announced our updated needs, which I had previously discussed with General Zaluzny before the detachment, agreed with him exactly the needs of the AFU, and these needs today: assistance, support, and not a single position was steted: "No, it is impossible, it is unrealistic", - he stressed.

