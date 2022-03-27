On March 26, 1 aircraft, 12 drones, 5 cruise missiles were shot down - Air Forces

For the second day in a row, the Russian criminal regime has employed aerial terror - dozens of cruise missiles and ballistic missiles have been fired at peaceful Ukrainian cities. The missiles are launched from the sea, land, and air from outside Ukrainian territory.

According to Censor.NET this was reported in the official Facebook of the Command of the Air Force of the AFU.

"During the day on March 26, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down only one aircraft of the occupiers. This is because the enemy has significantly reduced aviation activity in Ukrainian airspace and is launching massive missile attacks.

At the same time, to conduct air reconnaissance and additional reconnaissance of targets hit by missiles, the occupiers actively use drones of various types, from the operational-tactical level to quadcopters, which are increasingly destroyed by the Ukrainian air defense.

So during the day, in addition to the mentioned aircraft, the Air Force destroyed at least 12 UAVs of different types and two cruise missiles. There is also good news from the air assault forces. Today, soldiers from one of the air assault forces' brigades shot down three cruise missiles from portable missile systems that were bringing death to Ukrainians.

Air Force aviation continues to be active in the sky, with fighters patrolling the airspace, intercepting air targets, and fighter coverage of troops and facilities. Strike aviation continues to hit the Russian forces in certain directions.

In total, during the day destroyed: 1 aircraft; 12 UAVs of different types; 5 cruise missiles," the report said.

