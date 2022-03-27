40 thousand Ukrainians were forcibly removed to Russia by the occupiers, - Vereshchuk

Ukrainians are forcibly removed to the occupied territories or to Russia. Residents of the Kyiv region are trying to be deported to Belarus.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk, as reported by Censor.NET.

According to her, Ukrainians mostly do not want to "escape" on the territory of the aggressor. As a result, Russian troops are forcibly taking civilians deep into the occupied territories or into Russia. In the occupied part of the Kyiv region, the enemy is trying to forcibly remove civilians to Belarus.

"We are constantly and strongly signaling to the international community and institutions that the mentioned Russian" corridors "are illegal, not agreed with us. Especially since on the other side - both near Donetsk and Luhansk - forced migrants are allowed through special filtration camps, in violation of the Geneva Convention. But for some reason, the International Committee of the Red Cross even decided to open a representative office in Rostov-on-Don to work with Ukrainians deported to Russia by force. Therefore, we demand that he facilitate the return of such our citizens. We hope that the Red Cross will be able to compile their lists," Vereshchuk said.

The Minister noted the impotence of such international institutions as the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations. Against this background, Ukraine continues to fight and will not stop fighting for each of its citizens and their return home.