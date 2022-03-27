Since the beginning of the armed aggression of the Russian in Ukraine 139 children were lost, more than 200 are wounded, - Office of the Prosecutor General

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, 139 children have died.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General in a telegram.

"As of the morning of March 27, 2022, 139 children were killed and more than 205 wounded due to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. The most affected children were in Kyiv region - 65, Kharkiv - 45, Donetsk - 53, Chernihiv - 38, Mykolaiv - 29, Luhansk - 25, Zaporizhia - 19, Kherson region - 21, capital city - 16, Zhytomyr region - 15 and Sumy - 14 " , - it is told in the message.

