Slavutych is occupied, three people are lost, - the mayor Fomichev. VIDEO

The Chernobyl satellite town of Slavutych in the Kyiv region was forced to suspend its defense after three days of resistance.

The mayor Yury Fomichev informed about it in the video address, as reported by Censor.NET

"Slavutych has been under occupation since today. We have steadfastly defended our city. Three days ago we received an ultimatum to surrender without a fight, but our military, our National Police decided to defend the city. They could not do otherwise, they are military, they are for this and work... Our forces were unequal," he said.

According to Fomichev, the decision to suspend the defense was due to the need to save the lives of citizens.

"We have dead, it's true. Three deaths have been confirmed so far. We haven't identified all of them yet. So I appeal to relatives and friends, those who may know the dead: call the hospital and help identify who they are, their names, who they are like that. Among them are civilians," Fomichev explained.

He said that negotiations were underway with the occupiers to evacuate Slavutych residents, and "anyone who wants to leave the city will be able to do so."