ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
4491 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
12 082 31
Russian Army (6221) war (20472) shoot out (8814) petroleum (25) Vadym Denysenko (14)

The occupiers began to destroy oil depots and food depots. Russia has declared economic war against Ukraine, - the Ministry of Internal Affairs

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

львів

The Russian occupiers are beginning to destroy Ukraine's oil depots and food depots. Thus, Russia decided to start an economic war against Ukraine.

The adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs Vadym Denisenko declared it on air of a telemarathon, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine

"They have started trying to destroy oil depots and food warehouses. In recent days, oil depots in Kalinovka and food depots in Severodonetsk," Denisenko said.

He added that Ukraine needs to understand the strategy of the occupiers.

"We need to understand their strategy. I think this will be our key task in the coming days - to disperse food from warehouses and disperse fuel as much as possible, using the tactics of so-called mobile warehouses and mobile oil depots," he said.

Read more: 40 thousand Ukrainians were forcibly removed to Russia by the occupiers, - Vereshchuk

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 