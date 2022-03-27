Occupiers are preparing a "referendum" in the temporarily occupied areas of the Luhansk region on joining the Russian Federation

The occupying power of the Luhansk region intends to hold a "referendum" on joining Russia.

This was stated by the head of the local occupation administration Leonid Pasichnyk, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to the opposition Russian publication Medusa.

"I think that shortly a referendum will be held on the territory of the republic, in which the people will exercise their absolute constitutional right and express their opinion on joining Russia. For some reason I am sure that this will be the case," he said.

Recall, on February 21 the president of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin recognized "independence" of the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk areas. On February 22, the State Duma and the Federation Council ratified "agreements on friendship and cooperation" with the occupied parts of Donbas, and also allowed Russian troops to be deployed there.

