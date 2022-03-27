Defence Intelligence has released a list of 82 russian marines committing war crimes in Ukraine

Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine obtained a list of war criminals of the battalion-tactical group of 155 separate brigades of marines (military unit 30926) in Vladivostok and Slovyansk villages of the Primorsky region who commit war crimes against the people of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, Defence Intelligence published a list of Russian servicemen on its page on Facebook.

You can find the names of 82 war criminals of the battalion-tactical group of 155 separate brigades of the Marine Corps (unit 30926) in Vladivostok and the village of Slovyansk in the Primorsky region who are committing war crimes against the people of Ukraine here. You will find grenade launchers, machine gunners, gunners, archers, and other war criminals from Russia.

"Remember! For crimes committed against the civilian population of Ukraine, all war criminals will be brought to justice and will be prosecuted," said Ukrainian intelligence.