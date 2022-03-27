In Polissya, the occupiers, under cover of artillery and aircraft, are consolidated on the achieved frontiers, - operative information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 12.00 on March 27

The thirty-second day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continues. The enemy continues to conduct full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the operative information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 12.00 on March 27, 2022, regarding the Russian invasion.

It is noted that the units of the Russian Federation are moving to the territory of the Republic of Belarus. These measures are carried out in order to rotate the units that have suffered significant losses, strengthen existing groups, replenish food, fuel, and ammunition, organize the evacuation of wounded and sick servicemen.

It is also reported that some units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to be on the training grounds.

"In Polissya, the enemy, under cover of artillery and aircraft fire, continues to consolidate on the achieved borders, preparing for the rotation of units.



In the Siversky direction, the enemy continues the blockade of Slavutych, does not stop trying to take control of Chernihiv. In the Lukyanivka and Rudnytskyi districts, the enemy suffered losses and withdrew," the statement said.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy is trying to regroup in the Sumy region. Near Kharkiv, he focused his efforts on replenishing his current losses. In the area of ​​Slovyansk, the enemy is improving the engineering equipment of the occupied positions. The Ukrainian Defense Forces restored control over the settlements of Trostyanets and Husarivka.

The General Staff informs that the occupation units are trying to capture Popasna, Rubizhne, Severodonetsk, and Mariupol in the Donetsk direction. They have no success. An unsuccessful attempt to storm Krasnohorivka was made. They suffered losses and left.

In the Tavriya operational area, the occupiers of the Rosguard continue to fight resistance centers in the temporarily occupied territory.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to effectively resist Russian invaders, repel enemy attacks and gradually liberate temporarily occupied enemy territory in certain areas.

Let's win together! Keep calm! Glory to Ukraine!