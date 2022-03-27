Future of Europe now depends on 80 planes and 100 tanks for Ukrainian army, - Poroshenko

If Ukraine received 80 fighter jets, 100 new tanks and four hundred armored personnel carriers, the situation at the front would change completely.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of "European Solidarity", Petro Poroshenko said this on Polsat News.

Poroshenko stressed that the Ukrainian army has shown that we do not need NATO troops, we need their weapons.

According to Poroshenko some of this equipment is available in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Romania, and Poland.

"Please support Ukraine", he addressed the leaders of NATO member states.

Poroshenko also welcomed the meeting of US leader Joe Biden in Poland with Ukrainian foreign and defense ministers. He explained that Ukraine is counting on Biden, Poland, NATO, and the European Union.

The Fifth President also said that Russian tanks are still stationed near Kyiv, and the city regularly raises an air alarm. "We are at war. We have an air alarm every hour. Ten or twenty missiles hit Kyiv, including civilian targets," said the fifth president.

At the same time, Poroshenko stressed that Ukrainians are not afraid of Putin, because they are on their own land and have a great motivation to fight.

"This is our country. These are our children. Our parents, our families. This is our future. Russian soldiers, on the other hand, have no motivation. They don't understand why they are here. Therefore, we will win. Together, shoulder to shoulder. With our Polish, European, NATO, and American partners," he said.

"Petro Poroshenko also believes that it is impossible to reach a compromise with Vladimir Putin: "He wants us to die, but we want to live. He is an enemy because he does not recognize our statehood, he wants to take away our future. But that's not all, because he hates the West, he hates Poland, he hates Poles. He hates our whole system of rules and values. He is crazy", Petro Poroshenko said.

Answering whether the Russian president will use nuclear or chemical weapons, he said it is impossible to predict. However, if he does, he should know that he will have no "chance of survival."

"Maybe this will stop him, because now he is attacking Ukrainian nuclear power plants, and nuclear pollution knows no borders. Zaporizhia NPP is ten times more powerful than Chernobyl, but that did not stop them. That is why we must expel him from Ukraine. We must be united", Poroshenko stressed.

The Fifth President also believes that there could be no war in Ukraine at all and that Putin could have been stopped many years ago. "If Ukraine had been invited to NATO in 2008 in Bucharest, if we had joined NATO in 2013 or 2014, this aggression would not have happened", Petro Poroshenko said.

