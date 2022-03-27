EU and Ukraine residents can help Armed Forces with cars - group of volunteers has created a specialized website CARFORARMY

The Ukrainian army needs tens of thousands of cars - pickups, jeeps, minibuses, buses, ambulances, trucks. For this purpose, a group of volunteers has created a specialized site where anyone can give or sell their car for the needs of the Armed Forces

As reported by Censor.NET with the reference to Telegram of the adviser of the Minister of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko.

"The front needs cars! Lots and lots of cars! How to help the army? Thousands of volunteers in Ukraine and abroad are looking for cars and driving them to Ukraine for the needs of the front. We need tens of thousands - pickups, jeeps, minibuses, buses, ambulances, trucks. At the forefront they are like consumables. One explosion of a mine and the car must be thrown.

Only one group of Latvian volunteers has collected 120 cars in Latvia since 24 February. But that's not enough! The war will last long. Months and maybe years. Therefore, it is necessary to streamline and improve the system of searching for cars in the EU and their transfer to Ukraine", Gerashchenko wrote.

To this end, a group of volunteers created a specialized site CARFORARMY

http://www.carforarmy.in.ua

The essence of his work is simple - residents of Ukraine and the EU can fill out a simple form on the site in three minutes.

1. Indicate in which city and country you live.

2. Which car is ready to transfer for free or sell.

3. Your contact information.

Next, our volunteers will contact the philanthropist/seller, discuss the details and talk about the logistics of the car to the Ukrainian border.

In addition, the site is looking for volunteers who will be ready to drive the car from the EU countries to the border or transfer point in Ukraine.