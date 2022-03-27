Russian troops militarize Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, in Ivankiv and Oran occupiers ask locals for food

The thirty-second day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continues. The enemy continues to conduct a full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

As noted, the enemy continues to violate the requirements of International Humanitarian Law in the temporarily occupied territories, abducts and intimidates local residents, and holds civilians of Ukraine hostage.

"Due to the violation of the units of the Defense Forces of the Russian occupiers, in the settlements of Ivankiv and Oran the occupiers are asking the population for food, behaving non-aggressively, no looting has been recorded", the statement said.

The militarization of the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone by the Russian occupation forces continues. This seriously increases the risk of damage to the insulation structures built over the station's fourth power unit after its 1986 explosion. Such damage will inevitably lead to the entry of significant amounts of radioactive dust into the atmosphere and contaminate not only Ukraine but also other European countries. The occupying forces of the Russian Federation ignore threats and warnings and continue to transport and store significant amount of ammunition in the immediate vicinity of the nuclear power plant.

"Dozens of tons of rockets, artillery shells, and mortar ammunition are transported daily by units of the Eastern Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation from the logistics base deployed in the Narovlya district of the Gomel region of the Republic of Belarus. The transport corridor of the invaders passes through the city of Prypyat and a few hundred meters from the isolation facilities of the nuclear power plant. Further ammunition is stored in the city of Chornobyl, near the city of Prypyat, which is also a short distance from the nuclear power plant. In the city of Chornobyl, the occupiers have deployed a temporary control point for a group of troops of the Eastern Military District, as well as a command post of the 38th separate motorized infantry brigade", the General Staff said.

According to available information, the Russian occupation forces are increasingly using old and substandard ammunition. Thus, the 165th Artillery Brigade from Belogorsk, Amur Oblast, is a part of the group that received permission to use these munitions. This increases the risk of their detonation even when loading and transporting. The facts of such self-detonate ammunition in Russian military depots and arsenals are well known and occur regularly.

The defense forces systematically continue to inflict losses on the enemy in all directions.