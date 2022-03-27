There were 150 FSS officers with unlimited budgets to recruit Ukrainians for coup d'etat, billions of dollars were spent - Grozev

Journalists from Bellingcat and The Insider are preparing a new investigation that will reveal how the Federal Security Service created and financed various political figures in Ukraine who were supposed to carry out a coup d'etat after the invasion of the Russian army.

As Censor.NET infroms, Grozev himself said this in an interview with the publication "To be continued".

"There we are talking about billions of dollars, not rubles. It was spent from 2014 until today. It was 150-160 highly paid FSS officers. Each of them had an unlimited budget to recruit Ukrainians at any level. They were recruiting on paper and then it turned out that... Well yes, they flew to meet with them in Thailand, in the Maldives, in Cyprus. They spent that money on the meetings. They were given cash," said investigator Hristo Groziev.

