I allowed them to leave city, they refused - Zelensky - about defenders of Mariupol

The Ukrainian military remain in Mariupol and continue to defend the city from the Russian army.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an іnterview with Russian mass media.

The head of the Ukrainian state said that there are Ukrainian troops in Mariupol. "It's about why the chaos is informational. Because inside where they can get in, that's where they went in, Russian troops. And in some part of the city they didn't get in because there are our guys who refused to go out on their calls. Moreover, the families of these guys contacted me. I talked to these guys," Zelensky said.

He added that once every two days he tries to get in touch with the Mariupol defenders. "I tell them that I understand everything, guys, we will definitely come back... But if you feel like you need to be, and you feel like this is the right thing to do and that you can survive, do it. I understand how it looks to the military... But I gave them a choice. They said, "We can't. There are wounded people here. We're not leaving the wounded." Moreover, they said, 'We will not leave the dead... So they protect the city, protect the wounded, protect the dead which they want to bury,'" the Ukrainian President added.

He said that in Mariupol there are bodies of dead Ukrainian citizens as well as Russian soldiers lying right on the roads and sidewalks, which no one is picking up. Zelensky also said that the Ukrainian side had appealed to the Russian side with a request to give them the opportunity to remove the wounded and dead citizens from the city, to which they were refused.

