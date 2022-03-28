Russia launched missile attacks on Lutsk, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr and Rivne on evening of March 27, - Podoliak

Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President, released information that Russian occupants launched missile strikes on Lutsk, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, and Rivne.

As Censor.NЕТ infroms, he wrote about this in Twitter.

Podoliak noted: "Again total missile strikes in Ukraine. Lutsk, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Rivne. Every day there are more and more missiles. Mariupol is under endless bombing. Russians no longer have language, humanity, civility. Only missiles, bombs and attempts to wipe Ukraine off the map. Is Europe sure they like that?"

