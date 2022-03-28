ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11683 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
10 906 158
war (19689) Zelenskyi (3850) negotiations with Russia (229)

President: Our goal is peace and restoration of normal life as soon as possible. VIDEO

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Address of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the results of the 32nd day of the war.

The corresponding video is published by the press service of the head of state, informs Censor.NET.

"Ahead is a new round of talks, because we are looking for peace. Our priorities are known. Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity are beyond doubt. Effective security guarantees for our state are mandatory. Zelensky reported.

According to Zelensky, our priorities in the negotiations are known. "Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity are beyond doubt. Effective security guarantees for our state are mandatory. Our goal is obvious – peace and the restoration of normal life in our native state as soon as possible," the President said.

Read more: Ukraine needs weapons most from West: number one issue is planes and tanks, - Zelensky

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 