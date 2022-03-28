President: Our goal is peace and restoration of normal life as soon as possible. VIDEO

Address of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the results of the 32nd day of the war.

The corresponding video is published by the press service of the head of state, informs Censor.NET.

According to Zelensky, our priorities in the negotiations are known. "Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity are beyond doubt. Effective security guarantees for our state are mandatory. Our goal is obvious – peace and the restoration of normal life in our native state as soon as possible," the President said.

