Putin instructed to transfer payments for gas to ruble by March 31

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the Russian government, the Central Bank, and Gazprom to implement measures to convert gas payments into rubles by March 31.

This was reported by Russian media, as reported by Censor.NET.

In particular, the Russian government and Gazprom have been instructed to amend gas supply contracts to change the currency of payments to Russian rubles. And the Central Bank of the Russian Federation is instructed to organize the sale of Russian rubles in the domestic market of Russia for buyers of Russian gas.

