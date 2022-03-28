ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11683 visitors online
News World Gas War
31 442 167
gas (539) Gazprom (216) Putin (2417) ruble (63)

Putin instructed to transfer payments for gas to ruble by March 31

News Censor.NET World

рубл,рублі

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the Russian government, the Central Bank, and Gazprom to implement measures to convert gas payments into rubles by March 31.

This was reported by Russian media, as reported by Censor.NET.

In particular, the Russian government and Gazprom have been instructed to amend gas supply contracts to change the currency of payments to Russian rubles. And the Central Bank of the Russian Federation is instructed to organize the sale of Russian rubles in the domestic market of Russia for buyers of Russian gas.

Read more: Reasons to believe that Putin is considering a "Korean" scenario for Ukraine, - Budanov

Putin instructed to transfer payments for gas to ruble by March 31 01

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 