Humanitarian corridors not to be open on March 28 due to threat of provocations, - Vereshchuk

Vice Prime Minister, Head of the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Irina Vereshchuk said that today, March 28, humanitarian corridors will not open due to the threat of provocations from the Russian occupiers.

Iryna Vereshchuk reported about it on Facebook, as reported by Censor.NET.

"Our intelligence has reported possible provocations by the occupiers on the routes of humanitarian corridors. Therefore, for reasons of public safety, today we do not open humanitarian corridors," the statement said.

