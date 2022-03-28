Intelligence obtains list of FSB members involved in Russia's criminal activities in European countries

Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has obtained a list of Russian FSB officers who take part in the criminal activities of the aggressor country in Europe.

This was reported by Ukrainian intelligence on Facebook, as reported by Censor.NET

"Every European should know their names! Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has obtained a list of Russian FSB officers involved in the criminal activities of the aggressor country in Europe,"- noted in the Intelligence and provide a list of 620 FSB officers.

The names, positions, and places of work, as well as passport data and telephone numbers of persons involved in the crimes of the aggressor country, you can find here.

