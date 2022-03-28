In Mariupol about 160 thousand civilians are blocked, - the mayor Boychenko

There are about 160,000 civilians blocked by Russian invaders in Mariupol now, who are begging for their rescue.

The Mariupol mayor Vadym Boychenko reported about it on direct inclusion in the telethon UAtogether, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Unfortunately, there are still quite a few people in the blocked Mariupol.

This figure is more than 100 thousand people. About 160 thousand, according to our estimates, people are in the blocked city of Mariupol today. Where it is impossible to live today because there is nothing. There is no water, no light, no heat, no communication. And it's really scary. The humiliation that every Mariupol resident is going through today at the cost of this Russian occupation is impossible to put into words, " the mayor said.

Він зазначив, що сьогодні потрібна повна евакуація міста Маріуполя і надія на це не згасає.

Watch more: "We will fight to the last," the commander of "Azov" Prokopenko about defense of Mariupol

"We live by this hope… Now, for example, 26 buses have to go to the city of Mariupol for evacuation, but today there is no decision, unfortunately, to start moving… Under fire, our heroic drivers are trying to get to those points where there may be Mariupol residents today, and they are waiting with the hope that they will have such an opportunity. But not everything is in our power, unfortunately, we are here in the hands of these occupiers today," Boychenko stressed.

He also said that today he and many Ukrainians are counting on our European friends and partners to help organize the evacuation of civilians from the devastated city by the aggressors.

"Today, like tens of thousands of Mariupol residents, I am waiting with the hope that such a decision will be possible… We very much hope for our international partners, for their firmness, for their convictions, for their words of love. We very much hope that the presidents of France and Turkey will reach out and open a stable "green corridor" for us, and we will take away those people who want to return to the controlled territory of Ukraine, they ask and beg for it, "the mayor said.

See more: I allowed them to leave city, they refused - Zelensky - about defenders of Mariupol

He added: "I am convinced that the truth and God are on our side, and victory will be ours."