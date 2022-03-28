ENG
Putin-Zelensky meeting after Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul should not be expected – Peskov

A meeting between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine after the Russian-Ukrainian talks, which are scheduled to be held in Istanbul, should not be expected, the Kremlin said.

"No. There is no progress," Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday, responding to a question as to whether there is any progress on the issue of a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and whether a meeting between then can be expected after the talks in Istanbul.

