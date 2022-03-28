ENG
Some of mayors abducted by the russian occupiers were found dead - Zelenskyi

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that some of the Ukrainian mayors abducted by the occupiers were no longer alive.

Zelenskyi stated this in an interview with the magazine The Economist, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

"They are kidnapping the mayors of our cities. They have killed some of them. We cannot find some of them. We have already found some of them and they are dead," he said.

Zelenskyi added that some mayors had been replaced by the occupiers.

According to the president, the Russian army uses the same methods in the occupied territories that it used in Donbas in 2014.

