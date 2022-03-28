Romania found mine in Black Sea near its coast, right after Turkey

A drifting sea mine was found near the Romanian coast on the morning of March 28.

The minesweeper "Vice Admiral Constantin Balescu" began search operations in the area which is 70-72 km from the shore near the towns of Corbu and Nevodari.

The mine was spotted by sailors from the Romanian fishing vessel Olympus-1 on the morning of March 28 near Capu Midia. The captain reported on it at 8:10. Then the naval authorities ordered a search operation in the area.

Turkey's Defense Ministry has also announced the discovery of a mine in the Black Sea near the border with Bulgaria, which is already being neutralized.

On March 26, Turkey blocked the movement of ships through the Bosphorus because of a mine, probably one of those used by Russia to mine the Black Sea. Sappers neutralized it, after that navigation through the strait was restored.