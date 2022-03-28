Russians use in Kharkiv region new volley system of remote mining "Zemledelie" (Agriculture), - Denisova

Commissioner of Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Lyudmila Denisova called on the international community to respond to Russia's use of illicit weapons and to strengthen sanctions.

She noted that in the Kharkiv region, the Russian occupation forces are using their new engineering system of remote mining "Zemledelie".

According to her, such system is designed to create minefields at a distance of 5 to 15 km. The machine works like a rocket-propelled grenade launcher, but instead of a rocket explosion, it sets many remote mines per unit time.

In fact, the enemy can mine large areas in a very short time. The ombudswoman added that the Russian invaders carried out mining chaotically and regardless of the place or territory of hostilities, which poses a great danger, especially to civilians.

Such actions of the occupiers are in violation of the protocol on the Prohibition or Restriction of the Use of Mines, Traps, and Others to the Geneva Conventions of 12 August 1949 on the Protection of Victims of International Armed Conflicts. I urge the international community to respond to sanctions to completely stop military aggression by Russia", Denisova said.

