Russians destroyed three hundred buildings in Kyiv, over 300 people killed - Klitschko

As a result of shelling by Russian invaders in the capital of Ukraine, about 300 buildings were destroyed, more than a thousand wounded were hospitalized, and almost 300 Kyiv citizens died.

According to Censor.NET, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said this in an interview with the Austrian newspaper Die Presse

"300 buildings were destroyed. Kindergartens and schools were also shelled. More than 1,000 people were hospitalized, including 18 seriously injured children. Almost 300 people died, including many children," Klitschko commented on the damage to the city.

The mayor of Kyiv added that currently about half of its population has left the capital, primarily children, women and the elderly. "We see a trend that men have taken their families to safety and are now returning," Klitschko added.

The mayor also pointed out that as a result of Russia's inhuman and bloody war, some cities near the capital simply disappeared. "There is no Irpen, no buildings, nothing at all. Similar in Gostomel and Borodyanka. Or look at what is happening in Chernihiv, Kharkiv or Mariupol: we know the name of the person who brought this drama to every Ukrainian," he said.

Read more: Romania found mine in Black Sea near its coast, right after Turkey

Klitschko also explained to Austrian journalists why the Russian invaders failed to take Kyiv as they had planned four weeks ago.

"The whole world is amazed at how we can stand up to one of the world's strongest armies. The explanation is simple: Russian soldiers are fighting for money. We are fighting for life and death, for our children, for our future. It's a huge difference. As a former fighter, I wanted to I would like to say one thing: in every fight, the main thing is not weapons, but freedom. And we are very motivated, "said the mayor of Kyiv.