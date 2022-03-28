We never make compromises with the Russia which can lead to disintegration of Ukraine, - Zelensky

Under no circumstances will Ukraine compromise with Russia, which could lead to the collapse of its statehood.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with the British magazine The Economist.

"It is possible that some compromises that will not threaten our physical survival will be made to save the lives of thousands of people. on them. Never," Zelensky said.

He noted that in dialogue with the Russian president will have to find a solution to the problem.

"We have to talk. It's not about one question, it's about one answer. It's about a solution. We have to talk about specific things, about specific months, maybe something about years, maybe something to decide now, maybe something to say if we can't find a decision and agree not to fight because of it ... This is my philosophy ... It is not a matter of respect, not of love or anything else. It is not a matter of feelings. It is very specific. There is a problem.", - said the head of state.

He also expressed confidence that Ukraine is already winning. "So far, we are determined not to succumb to these demands. I think we are winning. The military situation is difficult, but we are repelling attacks," he said.

In addition, answering the question of whether a lasting peace is possible in principle after the end of the war with Putin, Zelensky said he was not sure whether the Russian president himself knew the answer to this question.

"I don't know if Putin even knows the answer to this question. I think many factors will influence his decision. Stability in Russia's regions of presence will play a role and influence his decision. The question is how Russia-Ukraine relations will change. the result of what happened is great. I have no answer to this. It is a big problem, a very big problem," he concluded.