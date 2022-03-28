During blockade in Mariupol almost 5 thousand people were lost, among them about 210 - children, - mayor Boychenko

Almost 5,000 people died in Mariupol during the Russian siege, there were about 210 children among them.

This information was given by the mayor of Mariupol Vadym Boychenko to the media, as Censor.NET reports with a reference to Ukrinform.

"During the 27 days of the siege, as of March 27, almost 5,000 people died in Mariupol, including about 210 children", the statement said.

In this period, enemy shelling and bombing damaged 2,340 apartment buildings, which are 90% of the total, of which 1,560 (60%) were directly hit and 1,040 (40%) were destroyed. In the private sector, 61,200 (90%) were damaged, of which 40,800 (60%) were directly hit and 27,200 (40%) were destroyed.

Also, 3 hospitals were destroyed, another 7 were damaged. In addition, 57 schools and 70 kindergartens were damaged, of which 23 and 28 were destroyed, respectively.

Two factories, a port, and a military unit were also damaged in the city.

Read more: In Mariupol about 160 thousand civilians are blocked, - the mayor Boychenko

The mayor of Mariupol noted that these data are only approximate, because it is currently impossible to accurately count the dead, as fighting is ongoing.