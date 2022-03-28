Ukraine needs serious air defense systems, artillery of caliber 155 mm and more, and also combat aircraft of 5th generation, - Budanov

Ukraine receives a variety of information about Russia's intentions through intelligence, including sources in the Kremlin. Ukrainians have managed to penetrate many sectors of Russia's military, political and financial leadership and use the information to their advantage.

This was stated in an interview with "Coffee or Die", which specializes in military issues, by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyryllo Budanov, Censor.NET reports with reference to the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

One of the examples of successful use of intelligence was given by the head of the Central Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, is the recent missile strike in Berdyansk, as a result of which a Russian landing ship was destroyed. Thanks to its intelligence capabilities, Ukraine has hit the right moment to inflict maximum damage. "The missile struck at the same moment when fuel trucks and ammunition trucks approached the ship", Budanov said.

The presence of agents in Russia's leadership, including Putin's administration, is extremely useful for Ukraine, Budanov said. Intelligence has been boosted by Ukraine's rapidly growing cyber intelligence capabilities, which he says provide a deep understanding of Russia's military plans.

"We have made significant progress in cyber intelligence," said the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. Thus, in addition to information about the Russian military, Ukraine was able to "see very well the circulation of Russian money." "We also know what is happening in Russia's fuel sector and we are monitoring all weapons innovations", Budanov said.

During the interview, Budanov stressed the importance of intelligence assistance from allies. At the same time, top US intelligence officials recently testified to the US Congress that the exchange of intelligence with Ukraine is "revolutionary". In particular, the head of the Department of Defense Intelligence, Lieutenant General Scott Berrier, said that such an exchange is "revolutionary in terms of what we can do," and Paul Nakasone, director of the NSA, said that in his 35 years of service he has not seen better exchange of accurate, timely and effective intelligence.

Answering about the prospects of the Russian-Ukrainian war, General Budanov expressed cautious optimism: "Just two days after the invasion, Russia realized that things were not going as well as they had hoped. Therefore, the Russian leadership drew up action plans for the next 30 and 60 days (so-called D30 and D60). We survived the first period (D 30) and the Russians failed. Because we understand what Russia is doing, we believe that D60 will also fail. "

Evaluating the actions of the enemy, Budanov said:

"The Russians are working very primitively. We see that the so-called second army in the world is not as powerful as everyone saw it before the war. Despite a significant advantage in armaments and air, they are suffering significant losses. Their morale has fallen very low. "Russia's military leadership sees its losses and throws new forces into battle. Russian commanders do not have enough time to plan the operation, that is why they throw their people to destroy, and we destroy them."

"When I talked to many prisoners, I heard completely frank answers. They do not know what is happening and what they are doing here. They cannot be called highly motivated. I would say that this is the main reason for our success. But there are other factors." - the chief of the main department of intelligence of The Defense Ministry of Ukraine told. In particular, these are foreigners who joined the defense of Ukraine as a part of the Foreign Legion, as well as Ukrainian guerrillas who are fighting against Russian invaders.

Asked by a journalist to give a candid assessment of how long Ukraine can hold, given the huge resources that still remain in Russia, as well as the current level of the armament of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in terms of foreign arms, Budanov said:

"We are standing and can continue for a long time. We are ready for this. We will liberate all the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. But we need help. We need serious air and missile defense systems, artillery systems of 155 mm caliber and more, and combat aircraft."

At the same time, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense paid special attention to Ukraine's need for fifth-generation aircraft:

"We do not need obsolete fourth-generation aircraft. Our enemy has most of the fourth generation combat aircraft plus. Using outdated aircraft, our pilots are destroying more modern enemy aircraft and are able to master fifth-generation aircraft. I have no doubt about the skill of Ukrainian pilots."