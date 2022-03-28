Occupiers took hostage UNIAN journalist Dmytro Khilyuk

UNIAN journalist Dmytro Khilyuk was captured by Russian invaders in the Kyiv region.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Human Rights Media Initiative, probably he was kidnapped on March 4.

On the eve of his disappearance, Dmytro wrote on Facebook that his village was under occupation:

"Our people tore down the bridge over the Irpin River behind Demydov and damaged the dam in Kozarovychi. The settlements on the left bank of the Irpen River are currently cut off from the capital.

He noticed that near Kozarovychi on the coast of the Kyiv reservoir there was a large group of Russian servicemen and more than 100 units of equipment:

"Our people periodically cover them with artillery. From time to time their helicopters are circling over the deployment. The occupiers are already going from house to house. People are sitting at home because they periodically shoot at the village."

"At first, his media friends, who could not contact the journalist, reported his disappearance. Later, the neighbors confirmed the information about his detention: they saw Khilyuk being detained by the military in the uniform of the Russian Federation.

According to released local residents of the neighboring village of Kozarovychi, Dmytro is currently being held in the building of one of the enterprises in Dymer. It was there that he was seen by several released men. They are being held, like others, with their hands tied with tape and blindfolds", the statement said.

This is not the first time that the Russian military has detained and abducted journalists, activists, and local government officials. As a result, human rights activists called on the international community to tell all the stories of the prisoners, force Russia to abide by the provisions of the Geneva Convention, and release all hostages.