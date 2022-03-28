Enemy is concentrating its main efforts to reach administrative borders of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, - operational information of the General Staff for 18:00

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information about the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on March 28.

The message states: "The thirty-third day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continues.

The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on the task of reaching the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Also, the Russian occupation command is making maximum efforts to maintain control over the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

In order to compensate losses of military personnel, military commissariats on the territory of the Russian Federation continue to recruit citizens for the formation of so-called "volunteer" units, which will be used to ensure the occupation "order" in the invaded territories. The main requirement for candidates is a sufficient state of health. Experience in military service is not required. Also accepted persons with a cleared criminal record.

Despite statements by Russian Defense Ministry and General Staff officials regarding changes in plans and priorities, the enemy continues to increase its troop buildup around the capital. Russian troops continue their unsuccessful attempts to take positions from which to attack or surround Kyiv.

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to defend the city of Mariupol. The city's defenders are restraining the progress of the enemy's offensive in other directions. The occupants continue to suffer large losses.

The temporarily occupied city of Kherson shows significant resistance to the Russian occupation, the enemy is forced to increasingly concentrate Russian military and Rosgvard forces to keep the city under its control.

There were transfers of about 150 people from South Ossetia to the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea for their further actions in neighboring regions of Ukraine. There were also documented measures to secretly mobilize the population of so-called South Ossetia with the purpose of further involvement in the war with Ukraine.

Bringing Russian defense industry enterprises involved in missile production to round-the-clock operation indicates a significant reduction in the missile weapons arsenal. Under international sanctions banning the supply of high-tech products to the Russian Federation, the import substitution process will have a long-term effect, given the lack of close prospects for independent production of high-tech radioelectronic equipment, which is an important component of the missile manufacturing process.

The Russian military command is trying to accumulate reserves and restore the fighting ability of the units that suffered losses during the first month of the war.

