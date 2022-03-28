European Bank for Reconstruction and Development closes offices in Russia and Belarus

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has announced the closure of its offices in Russia and Belarus due to Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This informs Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"The EBRD strongly condemned the war with Ukraine, and the decision to close offices in Moscow and Minsk is an inevitable consequence of actions taken by the Russian Federation with the help of Belarus," the bank said in a statement.

It is noted that the EBRD continues its unwavering support for Ukraine and has already agreed on an initial package of stability measures worth 2 billion euros for Ukraine and other war-affected countries.

Read more: Belarus closes Ukrainian consulate in Brest and expels diplomats