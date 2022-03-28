ENG
In Donetsk and Luhansk directions, 7 attacks were repulsed, 12 tanks and 10 BMPs were destroyed, one aircraft was shot down - JFO Staff

Thanks to the proficient actions and skills of the servicemen of the United Forces grouping, seven enemy attacks were successfully repulsed during the current day. Our soldiers caused damage to the Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was reportedby the press center of the Joint Forces Operation headquarters.

The report notes: "During the day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 12 tanks, 10 BMPs and 3 units of vehicle equipment.

Air defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down one enemy aircraft and two enemy UAVs.

Ukrainian servicemen continue to courageously and heroically withstand the aggressor's invasion!"

