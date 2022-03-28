ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9730 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
4 201 29

Grateful for possible additional financial support from Canada - Zelensky held talks with Trudeau

зеленский,трюдо

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky held talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is steted in Twitter of Zelensky.

"Discussed with Justin Trudeau cooperation between Ukraine and Canada in the areas of defense and sanctions pressure on Russia. Informed about the crimes of the Russian Federation and the progress of the negotiation process. Grateful for the willingness to consider additional macro-financial assistance for Ukraine", - emphasized Zelensky.

Read more: We never make compromises with the Russia which can lead to disintegration of Ukraine, - Zelensky

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6323) Canada (354) Justin Trudeau (85)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 