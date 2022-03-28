Grateful for possible additional financial support from Canada - Zelensky held talks with Trudeau
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky held talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is steted in Twitter of Zelensky.
"Discussed with Justin Trudeau cooperation between Ukraine and Canada in the areas of defense and sanctions pressure on Russia. Informed about the crimes of the Russian Federation and the progress of the negotiation process. Grateful for the willingness to consider additional macro-financial assistance for Ukraine", - emphasized Zelensky.
