Occupiers are being pushed away from Kyiv, but it is too early to talk about security, Zelenskyi said. VIDEO

Addressed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi on the results of the 33rd day of the war.

The video was published by the president's press service, as reported by Censor.NET

The President thanked the Ukrainian military for liberating the city of Irpin from the Russian occupiers. He noted that the invaders are being pushed away from Kyiv.

"Ukrainian defenders are advancing in the Kyiv region, regaining control over Ukrainian territory. Irpin has been liberated. Well done! I am grateful to everyone, everyone who worked on this result," Zelenskyi said.

According to him, the occupiers are being pushed away from Irpen and Kyiv. However, it is too early to talk about security in this part of Kyiv region. The fighting continues. Russian troops hold the northern part of the region, and have the resources and manpower to do so, as well as trying to restore the combat capability of the units that suffered casualties.

"The level of their losses, even at 90%, isn't an argument for them to stop. Hundreds and hundreds of burned and abandoned equipment don't convince them that this will be the case with everyone," Zelenskyi added.