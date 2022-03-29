Significant part of occupants is cut off from logistical support and main forces - operational information of General Staff of AFU at 24:00 on March 28

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 24:00 on March 28.

The message notes: "The thirty-third day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion is coming to an end.

A group of defense forces continues to conduct a defense operation in the Eastern, Southeastern and Northeastern directions, focusing their efforts on:

- preventing the movement of the enemy in the directions of Slovyansk and Barvinkovo settlements;

- occupying the settlements of Kamianka and Topolske;

- establishing conditions to improve the tactical situation near the town of Chuguev;

- restraining enemy attacks in the areas of Rubizhne, Lysychansk and Popasna, not allowing the main forces of the group to be bypassed.

At the same time, the Defence Forces continue to hold the circular defence of Mariupol and hold back the enemy's advance near Chernihiv.

The group defending Kyiv, in order to improve the operational position and hold the external line of defense, continues combat operations, and maintains control of the situation in the settlements of Motyzhyn, Lisne, Kapitanivka and Dmytrivka.

Part of the force continues to conduct defensive operations in other designated areas, a stabilization operation, territorial defense tasks and counterattacks in certain directions.

The enemy is weakened, disoriented, and a significant portion of it is cut off from logistical support and main forces. The decrease in combat capabilities of the enemy's units the occupation command tries to compensate by indiscriminate artillery fire and missile and bomb strikes, destroying in this way the infrastructure of Ukrainian cities".

