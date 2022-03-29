The Office of President will set up an expert group to analyze sanctions against Russia, - Zelensky

An expert group will be set up at the Office of the President of Ukraine this week to analyze the sanctions against Russia, said President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Starting this week, we are establishing a group of Ukrainian and international experts at the Office of the President who will permanently analyze the sanctions applied against Russia, what their real impact is." - stated Zelensky in a video message on Monday night, Censor.NЕТ reports.

"Our goal is for the sanctions to work as intended, so that there is no way to circumvent them. That should be the goal for the entire democratic world as well. Without any exceptions," he added.

