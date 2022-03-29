As result of armed aggression of Russian Federation 144 children were lost, 220 - wounded, - Office of Prosecutor General

As of the morning of March 29, 2022, 144 children were killed and more than 220 wounded as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, the most affected children in Kyiv region - 68, Kharkiv - 49, Donetsk - 54, Chernihiv - 38, Mykolaiv - 30, Luhansk - 28, Zaporizhia - 22, Zhytomyr - 15, Sumy - 15, Kherson region - 25 and the city Kyiv - 16. Data on dead and injured children in the city of Mariupol are also being established.



"On March 28, 2022, a 3-year-old child died from mine injuries in the Luhansk region. Also on March 28, 2022, three civilians, including a child, were wounded by the occupiers in shelling of a village in the Zaporizhia region," the statement said.

In addition, the Prosecutor General's Office reports that 773 educational institutions were damaged by bombing and shelling, 75 of which were destroyed. The most damaged were in Donetsk, Kharkiv region, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kyiv, and Kherson region.

"These figures are not final, given the inability to inspect the sites of the shelling, where the aggressor country is waging active hostilities and in the temporarily occupied territories," - summarize the juvenile prosecutors.