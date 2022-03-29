Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 17.2 thousand people, 127 aircraft, 129 helicopters, 597 tanks, and 1,710 armored vehicles. PHOTO

Russian troops who invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of March 29, the loss of enemy personnel amounted to about 17.2 thousand people.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 29.03 are approximately:

personnel - about 17,200 people,

tanks - 597 units,

armored combat vehicles - 1710 units,

artillery systems - 303 units,

multiple launch rocket systems - 96 units,

air defense systems - 54 units,

aircraft - 127 units,

helicopters - 129 units,

automotive equipment - 1178 units,

ships / boats - 7 units,

tanks with fuel and lubricants - 73,

unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level - 71.

Special equipment - 21.

Launcher of the operational-tactical missile system - 4.

"The data are being clarified. The calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities," the General Staff said.