As result of shelling of Mykolaiv section of 9-storeyed building of regional administration is destroyed, 9 people are released from under blockages, - State emergencies service. PHOTO

This morning, Russian troops fired on a nine-story office building in Mykolayiv.

The chairman of the Mykolaiv regional state administration Vitaly Kym reported about it on Telegram, as reported by Censor.NET.

"The morning is not so good, but we understand, we save. The abomination is rare, we waited until people go to work, hit the apartment building. And I overslept ... But I was lucky," he said.

According to Kym, a rescue operation is underway.

As later noted in the press center of the State Emergencies Service: "March 29 at about 08:45 in Mykolaiv as a result of shelling and hitting a nine-storey office building destroyed the central section of the building from 9 to 1 floor. As of 09:25 9 victims were released from the rubble and handed over to medics "

56 people and 10 units of equipment were involved in the search and rescue operations of the State Emergencies Service.

Later Vitaly Kym specified that the enemy hit the building of the Mykolaiv regional state administration.

Most of them miraculously survived. It is from 50 to 100 people. Currently, 8 civilians and 3 servicemen are wanted.