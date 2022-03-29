On Tuesday March 29 planned to open three humanitarian corridors in Donetsk and Zaporizhia, - Vereshchuk. VIDEO

On Tuesday, March 29, three humanitarian corridors were agreed.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk.

"Donetsk region - from the city of Mariupol to the city of Zaporizhzhia people will be able to leave by their own vehicles. Also now 34 buses have left Zaporizhzhia to evacuate Mariupol residents from the city of Berdyansk. We expect that by evening they will reach the city. due to the lack of coordination on the part of the occupiers of the humanitarian corridor, we resolved the issue of their travel in an operational mode," Vereshchuk said.

Another corridor is planned to be opened in the Zaporizhia region - from the city of Melitopol to the city of Zaporizhia. Buses and humanitarian aid have already left Zaporizhia, but the time of their arrival depends on the speed of the checkpoints. After arriving in the city, buses will pick up people near the SES office on the street. Alekseeva, 12.

A convoy of people will leave the city of Energodar for the city of Zaporizhia accompanied by an SES car at 10:00 by private transport. The place of formation of the column is opposite the city council.

