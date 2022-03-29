Armed Forces of Ukraine are ousting occupiers from Rohan, Chuguiv, and Dergachiv areas. Izyum - a critical point - Sinegubov

Over the past day, the Russian occupation forces fired 46 times on the districts of Kharkiv and the regions: Saltivka, "New Houses", the village of Zhukovsky, Pyatihatki, Oleksiyivka, "Horizon", Kulinichi, Chuguiv, Dergachi. There were also about 280 shellings by the enemy with multiple launch rocket systems type "Hail".

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov reported about it on Telegram, as reported by Censor.NET

According to him, in the city of Lyubotyn, the enemy fired two cruise missiles, unfortunately, one person was killed and some were injured. Fires were also extinguished in the Chuhuiv district.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding positions, today operations are underway to oust the enemy from the Rogan, Chuguiv, and Dergachiv directions. The critical point remains Izyum, there are fierce battles," he wrote.

According to Sinegubov, during the day in the Kharkiv district of the Armed Forces seized a large number of Russian equipment, including electronic warfare.

"Now all this will serve our Armed Forces. The Ukrainian military also liquidated another Russian plane and drone," he added.

Read more: The AFU has launched a counterattack in some directions in Kharkiv region, - Synеhubov