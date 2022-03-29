Some units of enemy are withdrawn from Kyiv and Chernihiv. Losses of 200th brigade near Kharkiv amounted to more than 1.5 thousand occupiers, General Staff as of 12.00 on March 29

The thirty-fourth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continues. The enemy didn't achieve the goal of the offensive operation. The withdrawal of certain units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation from the territory of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions is noted.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the operative information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 12.00 on March 29.

At the same time, there is a high risk of the Russian occupiers attacking military and civilian infrastructure.

As noted, there is a problem with strengthening and rotating the existing enemy group. Thus, only in the Pacific Fleet of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, staffing units are not able to staff even one battalion-tactical group. The reason is the refusal of personnel to participate in the so-called "special operation".

According to the General Staff, in the Volyn direction, the grouping of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus provides cover for its state border and conducts demonstration actions.

In the Polissya direction, the enemy is limited to artillery shelling, regrouping of existing units, and their partial withdrawal to the territory of Belarus.

See more: Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 17.2 thousand people, 127 aircraft, 129 helicopters, 597 tanks, and 1,710 armored vehicles. PHOTO

"In the Sivers'kyi region, the occupiers continue to blockade Chernihiv, trying to gradually destroy military and civilian facilities. The enemy didn't take active action in the direction of Brovary," the statement said.

According to the General Staff, the Russian occupiers continue to use aircraft and artillery in the Slobozhansky direction in the settlements of Kharkiv and Barvinkove. Trying to capture the city of Izyum. Fighting continues in the area of ​​the settlements of Kamyanka, Sukha Kamyanka, Tykhotske. The enemy increased the existing group by introducing separate units from the 1st Panzer Army. It was in the battles near Kharkiv that the 200th separate motorized infantry brigade of the enemy lost two battalion-tactical groups and personally the brigade commander, Colonel Denis Kuril. The losses of one 200th brigade amounted to more than 1,500 servicemen.

"In the Donetsk direction, the enemy increased its firepower and intensified assault operations in most areas. He struck air strikes in the settlements of Voevodivka, Rubizhne, Lysychansk, Kreminna, Zolote-4, Popasna, Toretsk, and Novgorod. He focuses his main efforts on taking control of Popasna and Mariupol. The enemy is not successful," the report says.

It is also reported that in the city of Berdyansk, the Russian occupiers are trying to restore the port infrastructure.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy, under cover of artillery fire, takes measures to restore combat readiness, replenish ammunition and fuel.

Watch more: On Tuesday March 29 planned to open three humanitarian corridors in Donetsk and Zaporizhia, - Vereshchuk. VIDEO

The Defense Forces Group continues to conduct a defense operation in the Eastern, Southeastern, and Northeastern directions. Restrains the enemy in all directions, in some directions - displaces the enemy.