On Russian television, the Kremlin's mouthpieces began to actively promote theses aimed at cultivating Russian hatred of all Ukrainians.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by the Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko on his Telegram channel.

"Focus on, - the minister noted, - how the rhetoric of both Putin and his henchman has changed during these 34 days of the war.".

Initially, according to Tkachenko, "Putin was going to defeat the Nazis" and even suggested that the Armed Forces of Ukraine not to get involved in his "special operation" and lay down their arms. At the same time, the Kremlin's political leadership, which the Kremlin believes can either control "Nazi battalions" or "fall under their influence."

But, the minister stressed, "our troops, territorial defense, and volunteers were on the verge of death. So the Russian limited edition "Radio Thousand Hills "raised rates a week ago and began to say that millions of Ukrainians are already being held hostage by the Nazis. Now Putin's "A significant part of Ukrainians is overwhelmed by the madness of Nazism," has already been stated by the propagandists.

"Do you see how the rhetoric has changed? This means that Putin didn't succeed in "denazification" of Ukrainians with "strikes with high-precision weapons". He is one step toward declaring ALL Ukrainians to be 'Nazis.'

We are being demonized so that no Russian, military or civilian, has the slightest doubt that Ukrainians can and should be killed. Realizing that the information connected with the world is rapidly being reduced to zero, the Kremlin is directing all its mouthpieces to its own, Russian audience. For what? - to zombie their people with another lie, to invent an explanation for why their president is called a murderer, and their lives are rapidly falling into the abyss. And not only economics", Tkachenko stressed.