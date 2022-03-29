Nobody will hold a referendum under barrels of machine guns, - Kornienko

The possibility of holding a referendum on the status of Crimea, as well as Donetsk and Luhansk regions, is not yet timely, as it is impossible during martial law and even organizationally. However, the President will discuss all the fateful decisions for our country with the people.

This was stated in an interview with the First Deputy Chairman of The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleksandr Kornienko by LB.ua, Censor.NET reports.

"I did not see any inappropriate idea in the President's statement in one of his interviews ... In my opinion, the President said a very simple thing. He will definitely discuss some big and fateful decisions for our country with the people. In what forms it will be. What will be the format, what will be the possibilities at that time? All this is just a question at the moment. The President suggested that it might be a referendum", Kornienko said.

Read more: The Office of President will set up an expert group to analyze sanctions against Russia, - Zelensky

The First Vice-Speaker reminded us that during martial law the referendum is not provided by the Constitution and current legislation.

"Like the elections. On the other hand, we understand that no one will hold them under the barrels of machine guns. If Russian troops are still on the territory of Ukraine. I think that the discussion about this is not over yet ... I have no doubt that we will discuss all this, but tomorrow no one will hold any referendums. It is impossible organizationally", he assured.

Kornienko predicts that democracy in Ukraine will be preserved after the victory.

"It is already part of our genetic code, our life and being. In such difficult conditions, we maintain the ability to debate, dialogue, find constructive and common positions within the country. This applies to both citizens, which we see on social networks and on the streets, and democracy will be preserved. This is one of the reasons for the war with Russia. We are fighting against authoritarianism, Russian fascism. Ukrainians have shown themselves to be a nation with an open and inclusive system," said the first deputy speaker.

Read more: We never make compromises with the Russia which can lead to disintegration of Ukraine, - Zelensky

He also has no doubt that there will be a variety of political parties in Ukraine after the war.

"Although as a result of our victory I do not rule out that this will lead to the disappearance of the vector of division into geopolitical courses. Because before that we always had an axis: you for Ukraine and Europe or for Russia, the Customs Union, and so on? the division of the political landscape is likely to disappear. It is possible that the economic axis and the plan for building the country will come to the fore", Kornienko said.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview, with Russian journalists, that consolidating Ukraine's neutral status is possible after the referendum, but it can only take place after the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.