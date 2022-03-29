ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10323 visitors online
News War
10 540 16

Number of victims of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv regional administration building increases to 7 people, 22 injured - State Emergency Service. VIDEO&PHOTOS

As a result of shelling of the building of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration on Tuesday, seven people were killed, 22 were injured, rescue work is still ongoing, the State Emergency Service reports.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As of 13:30, the bodies of seven dead and 22 injured were released at the destruction site. The State Emergency Service rescued and released 18 people from the rubble, who were handed over to ambulance teams," the State Emergency Service said in a telegram channel on Tuesday.

The report states that as a result of the shelling, the central section of the regional administration building from the 9th to the 1st floor was destroyed, without subsequent burning.

"Search and rescue operations continue," the State Emergency Service said.

Read more: Ukraine proposed a new system of security guarantees. Guarantor countries may be United States, France, Turkey, Germany, Canada, Italy, Israel, - Arakhamiya

Number of victims of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv regional administration building increases to 7 people, 22 injured - State Emergency Service 01
Number of victims of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv regional administration building increases to 7 people, 22 injured - State Emergency Service 02
Number of victims of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv regional administration building increases to 7 people, 22 injured - State Emergency Service 03
Number of victims of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv regional administration building increases to 7 people, 22 injured - State Emergency Service 04
Number of victims of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv regional administration building increases to 7 people, 22 injured - State Emergency Service 05
Number of victims of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv regional administration building increases to 7 people, 22 injured - State Emergency Service 06
Number of victims of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv regional administration building increases to 7 people, 22 injured - State Emergency Service 07
Number of victims of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv regional administration building increases to 7 people, 22 injured - State Emergency Service 08
Number of victims of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv regional administration building increases to 7 people, 22 injured - State Emergency Service 09
Number of victims of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv regional administration building increases to 7 people, 22 injured - State Emergency Service 10
Number of victims of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv regional administration building increases to 7 people, 22 injured - State Emergency Service 11
Number of victims of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv regional administration building increases to 7 people, 22 injured - State Emergency Service 12
Number of victims of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv regional administration building increases to 7 people, 22 injured - State Emergency Service 13
Number of victims of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv regional administration building increases to 7 people, 22 injured - State Emergency Service 14
Number of victims of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv regional administration building increases to 7 people, 22 injured - State Emergency Service 15
Number of victims of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv regional administration building increases to 7 people, 22 injured - State Emergency Service 16
Number of victims of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv regional administration building increases to 7 people, 22 injured - State Emergency Service 17
Number of victims of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv regional administration building increases to 7 people, 22 injured - State Emergency Service 18
Number of victims of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv regional administration building increases to 7 people, 22 injured - State Emergency Service 19

Mykolayiv (403) shoot out (13002) Regional State Administration (209) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (753)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 