Blue-and-yellow ribbons and appeals to support Ukraine: Ukrainian theme at Oscars. PHOTOS

On the night of March 28, the traditional Oscars ceremony was held in Los Angeles. The ceremony began with a moment of silence in memory of the Ukrainians who died as a result of the Russian invasion.

As Censor.NЕТ informs with refernce to Vogue,a dedication that began with words from Ukrainian-born actress Mila Kunis and ended with an appeal to all who watch to do what they can in order to help an entire nation suffering from war.

"To our surprise, actress Mila Kunis, who is currently raising funds for Ukraine, did not emphasize her origins in any way with her clothes for the ceremony. She appeared on the red carpet in a neutral silk dress," the publication wrote.













