Russian Defense Ministry: It was decided to drastically reduce military activity in Kyiv and Chernihiv. VIDEO
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced a reduction in military activity in the Kiev and Chernihiv areas.
As reported by Censor.NET.
According to the official, the reason for this is that "relevant basic decisions will be made in Kyiv and conditions must be created for further normal work."
