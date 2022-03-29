ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10510 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
68 091 223

Russian Defense Ministry: It was decided to drastically reduce military activity in Kyiv and Chernihiv. VIDEO

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced a reduction in military activity in the Kiev and Chernihiv areas.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Watch more: Strike on Mykolayiv regional state administration: from under blockages got bodies of three people - rescue operations proceed. VIDEO

According to the official, the reason for this is that "relevant basic decisions will be made in Kyiv and conditions must be created for further normal work."

Author: 

Russian Army (8903)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 