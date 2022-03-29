Security guarantees for Ukraine will allow to establish status of permanent neutrality, - Chaly

Security guarantees for Ukraine are a possible diplomatic format for ending the war, Oleksandr Chaly, head of the legal group of the Ukrainian delegation to the talks with Russia, said at a briefing in Istanbul on Tuesday.

"Це можливість відновити дипломатичними засобами територіальну цілісність і безпеку України", - заявив дипломат, передає з посиланням на . "This is an opportunity to restore the territorial integrity and security of Ukraine by diplomatic means," the diplomat said, reports Censor.NET citing Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, "the key requirement is clear legally binding guarantees for Ukraine, which in their content and form should be similar to Part 5 of the NATO Charter.

Read more: Treaty on Ukraine's security guarantees should be approved at referendum - Podoliak

"If Ukraine is the object of any aggression, any military attack or operation, we have the right to demand international consultations within three days, and if these consultations do not yield any results within three days, the guarantor countries must provide us with military assistance. , weapons or even close the airspace", Chaly said.

"If we manage to consolidate these key provisions, Ukraine will be in a position to fix its status as a de facto non-aligned and non-nuclear state in the form of permanent neutrality", he said.