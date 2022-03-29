Russian occupiers kidnapped mayor of Prymorsk Koshelevych, forcing him to change himself for captive father

The occupiers kidnapped the mayor of Prymorsk, Zaporizhia region, Oleksandr Koshelevych.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was posted on Facebook by journalist Iryna Romaliyska.

"The city has been occupied for a long time. From the first days, the mayor went out to the square together with the citizens, hung out the Ukrainian flag, sang the anthem. He publicly stated that Prymorsk is Ukraine.

Last day they were looking for him. Did not find. And do you know what they did? His elderly father was taken into custody. And Oleksandr Koshelevych changed himself to his father.

He was taken to Berdyansk. This was reported by local activists. Meanness and meanness are another distinguishing feature of the Russian army. "

