ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11466 visitors online
News War
4 470 12

Russian occupiers kidnapped almost 30 local leaders, activists, journalists and forcibly deported 40 thousand Ukrainians to Russian and Belarus, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Russian occupiers have kidnapped nearly 30 local leaders, activists, and journalists in Ukraine, and 40,000 Ukrainians have been forcibly relocated to Russia and Belarus, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

"Faced with total opposition, Russia has resumed repression in Donbas and Crimea. So far, the occupiers have kidnapped nearly 30 local leaders, activists, and journalists. A total of 40,000 Ukrainians have been forcibly relocated to Russia and Belarus", the statement said. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine tweeted on Tuesday, Censor.NET reports.

The Foreign Ministry called for following the #TheTaken campaign on Twitter and demanding their immediate release.

Read more: Russian occupiers kidnapped mayor of Prymorsk Koshelevych, forcing him to change himself for captive father

Russian occupiers kidnapped almost 30 local leaders, activists, journalists and forcibly deported 40 thousand Ukrainians to Russian and Belarus, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs 01

Author: 

Russian Army (8903) Ministry of Foreign Affairs (708) kidnapping (187) war crimes (800)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 